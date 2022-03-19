Price of oil has gone down while the price of gas has gone up, Public Watchdogs official says





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — California Assemblymembers proposed a $400 gas rebate earlier this week in hopes of easing the pain at the pump for Californians amid record-breaking high gas prices.

In San Diego County, the average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline rose for the 24th consecutive day Friday, rising to a record-high $5.839.

Charles Langley of Public Watchdogs, a nonprofit advocacy group in La Mesa, joined KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez on “Good Morning San Diego” to discuss the organization’s demand for California Attorney General Rob Bonta to investigate possible gas price gouging.

The price of a barrel of oil has gone down while the price of gas has gone up, Charles Langley said.

We are not dependent on Russian oil and we have no good reasons for why these prices have skyrocketed, Langley added.