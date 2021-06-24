Prices of items across the nation continue to go up due to a ‘temporary’ inflation surge

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Consoling voices have told Americans that the current inflation surge is temporary, but as prices of everyday items continue soaring, many are wondering exactly how temporary this is meant to be.

Alan Gin, Associate Professor of Economics at University of San Diego, joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes with his analysis on the inflation surge.

Gin described that the current prices are surging in comparison to this time last year, in which many Americans were at the height of lockdowns and not going out much.

Additionally, supply chains have been disrupted, causing goods to go up in price due to scarcity.

However, interest rates remain relatively low, Gin added.

Usually during an economic downturn, housing prices fall, but this time housing prices went up because those who already make a hefty salary were likely to continue working by telecommuting, Gin explained.

Accountants have coined the term “COVID piggy bank,” which gives a name to savings gained from not going out or traveling during the pandemic, and allowed some to save up for a home down payment.

Gin added that he felt San Diegans will see a “pretty strong economy” moving forward.