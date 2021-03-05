Priests and Deacons from San Diego Catholic Diocese receive COVID-19 Vaccination

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Priests and permanent deacons from the Catholic Diocese of San Diego received their first Covid-19 vaccination this Thursday at the Diocesan Pastoral Center in Clairemont.

The vaccinations were provided by a mobile clinic operated by Alvarado Hospital Medical Center. Alvarado Hospital staff said around 100 individuals qualified under State guidelines.

Auxiliary Bishop John Dolan, who participated in Pfizer’s initial drug study, will be on hand to encourage participants and healthcare workers.

Bishop Robert McElroy, head of the San Diego Diocese, has said that all Catholics should be immunized for Covid-19 to protect themselves and the vulnerable among us.

Vatican officials have also stressed the need for immunization, to the point that it is a requirement for all Vatican employees in Rome be immunized.

More information at sdcatholic.org.