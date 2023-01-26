Prince St. Pizza opens in San Diego’s Gaslamp Quarter

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The popular Prince St. Pizza has arrived in San Diego.

Their new location in San Diego’s Gaslamp Quarter, located at 415 Market St, is opening their doors by giving out FREE pizza in partnership with the businesses that they are now neighbors with.

Prince St. Pizza originally opened its doors in 2012 in New York City. Since then, Prince St. Pizza has made a name for itself as a premium pizzeria, serving both original Neapolitan pizzas and legendary SoHo Squares across New York and Los Angeles. Their recipes have been in the Morano Family for generations, including our handcrafted sauces made daily from scratch and our signature crisp and fluffy dough.

They say their mission is to deliver happiness with every slice of pizza served and every interaction they have. The Prince St. Pizza team is committed to consistency and the perfect bite in every pie. They say respect and dignity are at the core of their team, and they bring those values each and every day.

KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon spoke with the owner of Prince St. Pizza, Lawrence Longo, on Good Morning San Diego about the brand new San Diego location, as he invited everyone to come down and try an iconic pizza.

The Prince St. Pizza menu can be seen here.

Hanging out with the Prince St. Pizza team on Good Morning San Diego! They officially open this Friday 1/27 but don’t miss the block party happening tonight for FREE PIZZA!@KUSINews pic.twitter.com/hmqxgtY1Be — Kacey McKinnon (@KMcKinnonKUSI) January 26, 2023