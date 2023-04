Princess Project begins annual prom dress giveaway

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Princess Project began its annual prom dress giveaway for high school students this month.

Each year, thousands of donated dresses are made available for students who aren’t avel to purchase their own dress, free of charge.

KUSI’s Allie Wagner went live at their temporary location in Mission Valley with details.

