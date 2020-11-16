Prisma Guitars- A local artist handcrafts guitars from recycled skateboards

Nick Pourfard founded Prisma Guitars at the age of eighteen. Pourfard grew up skateboarding with friends and had the idea to re-purpose them into something special. He says, “After skating on these for so long, you make memories.” He combined the two things he loves most, guitars and skateboarding, to keep memories alive forever.

Prisma Guitars are one-of-a-kind guitars made from used and broken skateboards. Each guitar is unique and hold a special value.

KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon visited the workshop on Good Morning San Diego to showcase the guitars. Pourfard went on to talk about how customers can bring him old skateboards and he can hand-craft something special out of it.

To learn more, visit: https://www.prismaguitars.com/