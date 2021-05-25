Prison sentence for July smuggling attempt off San Diego

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A Mexican man who piloted a boat that capsized off San Diego during a drug and human smuggling attempt last year has been sentenced to more than four years in custody.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says Henrry Javier Garcia Valle of Sinaloa received a 50-month sentence Monday.

He pleaded guilty in September to possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.

There were 14 people aboard the boat when the Coast Guard attempted to stop it around 4 a.m. last July 26. After a chase, bags were thrown overboard.

Three were recovered and found to contain 77 pounds of meth. The boat began to capsize but all were rescued.