Pristine Lake Tahoe shrouded in smoke from threatening fire

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (AP) — Ash is raining down on Lake Tahoe and thick yellow wildfire smoke is blotting out its famous postcard views of mountains surrounding pristine blue waters.

Firefighters were working Tuesday to keep the Caldor Fire from spreading into the treasured alpine vacation spot on the California-Nevada border.

Tourists ducked into cafes, outdoor gear shops and casinos on Lake Tahoe Boulevard to escape the hazardous air.

The fire erupted over the course of a week into the nation’s No. 1 firefighting priority.

Visitors wore masks outdoors because of the toxic air and inescapable stench of campfire.