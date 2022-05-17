Private group ‘Let’s Go San Diego’ rallying to get SANDAG tax hike on November ballot

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A group called “Let’s Go San Diego” has submitted a petition in the hopes of getting a half-cent sales tax on the November ballot, which would help fund SANDAG’s $160 billion transit plan.

Some San Diegans have said with inflation sky high, it is not the right time for a tax hike.

El Cajon Mayor Bill Wells is one of those San Diegans pushing against the tax hike.

Mayor Wells joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes to discuss why he is pushing against tax increases for SANDAG.

SANDAG is using this private group to pass a vote they know they won’t get, argued Mayor Wells.

Private groups need 50% of the vote to get their measure on the ballot, while a government entity like SANDAG would need two-thirds of the vote.