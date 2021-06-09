Private screening to be held of ‘The Plot Against the President’

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A private screening of “The Plot Against the President” will be held on the night of June 11 from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at the Legacy Pavilion Theater.

Chairman of Reform California, Carl DeMaio, and Michael Schwartz, Executive Director of San Diego County Gun Owners PAC, joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes to discuss the movie.

The movie puts unveils lies, misinformation, and abuse of power by senior government officials and the media to pull out the rug from former President Donald Trump through investigations and fishing expeditions.

A reception for the event will begin at 5:30 p.m. and afterwards, a panel discussion with the producer and director of the movie will ensue.

Buy tickets at SanDiegoCountyGunOwners.com.

The Legacy Pavillion Theatre is located at 875 Hotel Center South, San Diego, CA 92108.