Pro Skateboarder Brandon Turner using experience to help others

Brandon Turner is a native San Diegan pro skateboarder and a member of the skating group Sk8Mafia.

He has experienced the ups and downs of life, but decided to use his challenges to help others. He now assists people struggling with addiction by offering skating as an outlet through Healthy Life Recovery.

You can visit their page at healthyliferecovery.com and if you know someone who needs an outlet they can contact Brandon Turner at brandon@healthyliferecovery.com.