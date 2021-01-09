Pro-Trump demonstrators, counter-protesters square off in Pacific Beach





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Demonstrators for and against President Donald Trump squared off Saturday in front of the Crystal Pier in Pacific Beach.

A group of black-clad protesters, one displaying an “Antifascist Action” banner, could be heard chanting “racists go home” at another small group gathered at the entrance to the Crystal Pier at 4500 Oceanside Blvd at about 1:30 p.m. Saturday. Other protesters are seen carrying Black Lives Matter flags and other signs.

San Diego police have declared an unlawful assembly at a gathering featuring demonstrators for and against President Donald Trump at Hornblend Street and Mission Boulevard “due to acts of violence.”

About eight San Diego Police Department officers stood next to a patrol car nearby.

No violence or arrests were immediately reported.