Pro Volleyball Federation announces first west coast team in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Iconic United States volleyball star Kerri Walsh Jennings was announced Thursday as a managing member of a new Pro Volleyball Federation team in San Diego, becoming the sixth announced team of the new women’s professional volleyball league.

Walsh Jennings joins a strong ownership group in bringing the exciting, fast-paced sport of women’s indoor volleyball to San Diego. She is joined by longtime business associate Mitch Grossbach and his company Someone Great Management, LLC, along with other business executives, in the founding of Pro Volleyball Federation’s first team on the West Coast.

Pro Volleyball Federation is the premier women’s professional volleyball league in North America and boasts teams from coast to coast. The League most recently announced a team in Orlando, FL. The San Diego team makes six announced franchises for the inaugural 2024 season, with additional team announcements expected soon.

Kerri Walsh Jennings and Jen Spicher joined KUSI’s Lauren Phinney on Good Morning San Diego to tell us all about the new team.