Probationer leads Deputies on slow-speed road chase in Vista

VISTA (KUSI) – A probationer led deputies Friday on a slow-speed road chase through Vista, at one point pulling in to the northern San Diego County courthouse/jail complex before abandoning his car and making a failed bid to escape on foot, authorities reported.

Richard Jaime, Jr., 41, allegedly got into a vehicle and fled shortly after 8:30 a.m., when deputies approached to question him about a report that he had been waving a knife around at the intersection of Eucalyptus and South Santa Fe Avenues, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

Jaime allegedly refused to yield to the patrol personnel and led them at leisurely speeds over various city streets for nearly 20 minutes.

“During the pursuit, the suspect drove into the North County Regional Center, causing the courthouse to go into a temporary lockdown,” Sgt. Dustin Hollins said.

After running over a number of tire-flattening spike strips laid out by deputies in his path, the fleeing suspect pulled to a stop and ran off.

“Deputies immediately caught up with (Jaime) and took him into custody,” Hollins said. “The knife was recovered, and no injuries were reported.”

Jaime was booked into county jail on suspicion of a number of charges, including felony evading, driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs and violating probation. He was being held without bail pending arraignment, scheduled for Tuesday afternoon.