Problems with California’s power grid persist amid hot temperatures

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – For the ninth straight day, California has issued a statewide Flex Alert.

This time, the hours have been extended.

The Flex Alert is issued as a way to potentially avoid rolling blackouts as it asks all residents to conserve electricity during “peak hours.” On day nine, residents are being asked to conserve energy during the hours of 3:00 PM to 10:00PM, which is a two-hour extension from Wednesday’s times.

The need for “Flex Alerts” are a direct result of California’s failed push for a green energy revolution.

The California Independent System Auditor urges residents to set their thermostats to 78 degrees, avoid using major appliances, and avoid charging electric vehicles.

The first of the nine recent Flex Alert’s came days after Gavin Newsom announced the state wants to ban the sale of new gas vehicles by 2035.

KUSI’s Hunter Sowards has the details and reaction to the ninth day of “Flex Alerts.”

Governor @GavinNewsom urges Californians to "do their part" and limit energy use during the heat wave. But aren't Newsom's policies to blame? pic.twitter.com/wnMXPvEFsF — KUSI News (@KUSINews) September 6, 2022