Process of verifying signatures for recall Newsom petition and next steps

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – All petition signatures to recall Gov. Newsom have been submitted.

Next the signatures must go through several processes before getting on the ballot.

Cythnia Paes, Interim Registrar at the Registrar of Voters San Diego County, joined KUSI to discuss how exactly they verify signatures and how the petition can get on the ballot.