SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – JP Morgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon says a major recession is on the way because of the coronavirus pandemic.

In a letter to shareholders, Dimon said he expects GDP to plunge, to a 35% annual rate in the 2nd quarter. He says the downturn will last through the rest of the year.

Plus, the unemployment rate is expected to spike as high as 14%.

As the unemployment numbers keep climbing, states across the county continue to change the way people can apply for unemployment benefits like job training, and getting help finding a job.

Procopio Employment Attorney, Annie Ellis, details how you can apply for unemployment benefits if you are eligible.