Products still made in the USA

KEARNY MESA (KUSI) – Bruce Pechman, also known as the Muscleman of Technology, joined KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez to get real patriotic this Fourth of July, not with fireworks, but with products made in the USA.

Big Plush‘s giant stuffed animals are from the last American company that still produces them on U.S. soil.

Fisher Space Pens are a two-piece writing instrument made in the USA and even NASA-approved, for anyone planning to get out of orbit this summer.

Maglite “Made in USA” American Flag themed flashlights are excellent for light emergencies.

Swiftwick Made in USA Socks are moisture-wicking socks made for high-performance.

PATH American Made water bottles are hoping to diminish single-use water bottles through recyclable and refillable aluminum bottles.

All products were made in the USA from labor, materials, design, and manufacturing — it’s all American.