Professor of Epidemiology calls for an end to the COVID-19 emergency





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – As COVID declines in the United States, Government officials must now do their part and give Americans their lives back.

Though Omicron is still spreading it is no more severe than the seasonal flu, and many can adequately cope with the infection.

With that said there may never be an end to COVID, but there is no longer a justification for the federal government and states to maintain their declarations of emergency.

On Good Evening San Diego, KUSI’s Logan Byrnes talked with Dr. Harvey Risch, Professor of Epidemiology at the Yale School of Public Health, about his most recent opinion commentary on the United States declining COVID emergency.