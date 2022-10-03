“Progress” report on the ongoing Tijuana Sewage Environmental Disaster





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The longest running environmental disaster continues to pollute our ocean.

KUSI’s Dan Plante has covered this issue for nearly four decades, and the United States is still allowing Mexico to dump sewage into the Tijuana River, and into the Pacific Ocean.

This sewage then flow north, and causes Imperial Beach and Coronado to shut down the ocean due to contamination.

Imperial Beach was shut down almost all summer long, and Coronado wasn’t far behind.

Under President Trump, Congress approved $300 million to this issue, but when the Biden Administration took over, they wanted to re-study the issue, and decide for themselves how best to allocate these funds. So, we have been left with study after study, and continuous flow of sewage into our ocean.

KUSI’s Dan Plante says this is the worst, longest running environmental disaster in the world, and took a personal tour of the Tijuana River Valley to see the “progress” that’s been made. He shared all the details Monday on KUSI’s Good Evening San Diego.