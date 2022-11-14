Project Moonlight team in Nicaragua teaching lifesaving education and emergency preparedness to disadvantaged communities

Project Moonlight was founded by North County Lifeguards in San Diego and they created this nonprofit to teach lifesaving skills, education, and emergency preparedness to disadvantaged communities. Most recently, the Project Moonlight team traveled to Nicaragua to help the community there. KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon spoke with the team and local community members in Nicaragua about the trip and the help, they are providing.

Jake Ratermann tells KUSI, “Our team has successfully allocated resources and efforts to multiple lifesaving training in various regions in southern Nicaragua. Additionally we are in the final stages of setting up two full operational community emergency response systems here in Tola, Nicaragua. We have also done humanitarian work setting up dozens of water filtration devices in villages.”

To learn more about Project Moonlight and help the team with their mission, visit: https://www.projectmoonlight.org/