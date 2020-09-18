Project Recover celebrates the 41st annual National POW/MIA Recognition Day

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Friday, Sept. 18 is the 41st annual National POW/MIA Recognition Day.

This commemorative holiday honors American prisoners of war (POW) and missing in action (MIA) soldiers who have fought in battle for the U.S. According to Military.com, there has been nearly 138,000 POW’s with 83,000 soldiers currently classified as missing dating as far back as World War II.

Military nonprofit Project Recover works in conjunction with UCSD and Scripps Institution of Oceanography to locate and recover MIA remains and repatriates them to the U.S., bringing closure to families while remembering and honoring their sacrifices for our nation’s freedom.

Project Recover uses the latest in science, technology, archival research and even scuba diving, to find the remains of fallen American soldiers. The international organization has conducted missions in 18 countries that has led them to recoveries in the rainforest of the South Pacific to the deep ocean floors of Japan.

Project Recover President, Derek Abbey, discussed the organization’s goals and how people can help with KUSI’s Paul Rudy on Good Morning San Diego.