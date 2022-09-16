Project Recover fundraising to find M.I.A. soldiers and give closure to families

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – American citizens who serve in the military dedicate their life to keep us safe, and some never make it home.

The families of M.I.A. soldiers are left questioning what happened until some sign of closure is found.

Retired United States Marine, and President & CEO of Project Recovery, Derek Abbey, joined KUSI’s Jason Austell on Good Morning San Diego to explain what his organization does to find M.I.A. soldiers and give closure to their families.

September 16 is National POW/MIA Recognition Day.

In celebration of the day, Project Recover is hosting a IPA for M.I.A. event at Protector Brewery, the first California brewery to partner with Project Recover.

This National POW/MIA Recognition Day, when San Diego “Gives a Toast to Those Who Gave the Most” at IPAs for MIAs, they will honor our POWs and MIAs and help bring them home.

For more information, click here.