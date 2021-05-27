Project Recover teams up with Legion Undersea Services to find remain of fallen soldiers





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – With Memorial Day approaching, it’s important to pay homage to military members who gave their life for this country especially MIA soldiers. Currently, there are more than 81,700 military members who are considered missing in action dating back to WWII.

Project Recover, a nonprofit that specializes in repatriating MIA soldiers in conjunction with UCSD and Scripps Institution of Oceanography, is excited to announce a new partnership with Legion Undersea Services. Legion Undersea Services is a team of former U.S. Navy divers who utilize their diving skills to help with repatriating MIAs. Through the new partnership, Project Recover can expand its mission capabilities from discovery to recovery.

The first joint mission between the organizations will begin this summer. Through the partnership, Project Recover will leverage the commercial divers and marine professionals’ expertise in surface-supply diving to recover MIAs from underwater crash sites.

“Legion Undersea Services’ decades of experience and expertise as Navy divers will significantly expand Project Recover’s underwater capabilities, while adding a higher level of safety,” said Derek Abbey, Ph.D., Project Recover president. “Our partnership will lead to more opportunities to partner with the Defense POW-MIA Accounting Agency and aid in the return of our nation’s MIAs.”

Abbey joined KUSI’s Paul Rudy on Good Morning San Diego to explain how the partnership is benefiting their mission of repatriating MIA soldiers.