Projected President-elect Joe Biden moving forward with transition to White House

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – While lawsuits continue to be filed in battleground states by the Trump administration, the Biden-Harris team is moving forward with their transition to the White House.

The Trump team says their is substantial voter fraud and believes once it is all settled, they will end up winning the election.

But either way, the Biden team is moving forward with their transition process.