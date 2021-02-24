Promises2Kids gives foster youth the tools they need to create their own bright futures





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Nonprofit organization Promises2Kids gives foster youth skills and resources to create a brighter future for themselves.

Dustin Sutton has been a Mentor and Coach with Promises2Kids for the past year and joined KUSI to discuss the program.

While Sutton works in real estate at Meissner Jacquet, he began a group that better establishes relationships between young black youth and real estate.

More Latino and Black mentors are needed at Promises2Kids as they need more members to reflect the youth the program serves.

Find more info by visiting www.promises2kids.org