Promises2Kids is in need of mentors for the summer programs





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Promises2Kids‘ Guardian Scholars program encourages foster youth to pursue higher education through community college, trade school or a university degree. This highly successful resource provides former foster youth with a partial financial scholarship along with mentoring support to assist them in adapting to and excelling in a higher education setting.

Promises2Kids is once again expanding their Guardian Scholars program and is looking for 30-40 more Mentors to be matched with the youth in this program. They are looking for individuals who can dedicate 10 hours per month to support a foster youth pursuing their higher education.

Any interested volunteers will need to be matched by the end of June. For more information, please visit www.promises2kids.org