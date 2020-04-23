Promises2Kids is seeking support for foster youth from the San Diego community amid coronavirus pandemic

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Promises2Kids is an organization looking to help create a better future for foster children.

The coronavirus pandemic is making it hard for the organization to do it’s wonderful work. They are looking for gift cards for groceries and other items so that foster youth have access to the items they need during the lockdown.

Promises2Kids CEO, Tonya Torosian, joined KUSI News via Skype to tell us more about it.

The full press release is below:

Promises2Kids’ Guardian Scholars encourages foster youth to pursue higher education through community college, trade school or a university degree. This highly successful resource provides former foster youth with a partial financial scholarship along with mentoring support to assist them in adapting to and excelling in a higher education setting. More than 300 youth have been provided scholarships. Over 90% of guardian scholars will be first-generation graduates. By giving college preparatory support, academic scholarships, mentoring, and individual support, foster youth gain the necessary tools to support themselves and become self-sufficient adults. Promises2Kids has an over 80% success rate with its Guardian Scholars program. Foster youth are staying in post high school education and graduating — setting the foundation for a successful future. The collaborative partnership between Promises2Kids and the student’s educational institution helps students navigate their way through the education system, and provides the encouragement, support, and direction that a parent would normally provide. Promises2Kids is currently recruiting Guardian Scholars Mentors to help support foster youth during his critical time in their lives. Promises2Kids is in need of gift cards for groceries and other items so that the many foster youth in our community have the items they currently need during COVID-19.