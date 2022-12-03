Proof of Twitter bias brought to light regarding Hunter Biden laptop scandal

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Tweets posted by Elon Musk to Matt Taibbi’s Twitter page revealed the platforms clear removal of New York Times coverage of the Hunter Biden laptop scandal.

The infamous laptop, which Hunter Biden took in for repairs, contained embarrassing files and sensitive emails that revealed a connection between his dealings with foreign businesses and his father.

KUSI’s Rafer Weigel went live on “Good Evening San Diego” with the details.