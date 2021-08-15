Proof of vaccination policies are a violation of state law, says attorney Michael Curran

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Francisco is now requiring proof of full vaccination for eligible residents, should they want to attend certain indoor events.

It is the first American city to issue such a mandate.

Earlier this month, New York City implemented a similar mandate, but allowed for partial vaccination.

Michael Curran, attorney at Curran & Curran Law, joined KUSI’s Allie Wagner on Good Morning San Diego to discuss San Francisco’s vaccination requirement.

Curran believes the proof of vaccination policies are a violation of state law.