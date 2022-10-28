Prop 1: The Right to Reproductive Freedom Amendment

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Prop. 1 asks Californians to amend the state constitution to prohibit the state from interfering with or denying the reproductive right to abortion and right to contraceptives.

Director of Development Jo Alegria at Pregnancy Care Clinic, who is also a governing board member at the Cajon Valley Union School District, says No on Prop 1.

She joined KUSI’s matt Prichard to discuss how leaders are using this prop as an out instead of finding real solutions to abortion that could prevent the practice before it is necessary.