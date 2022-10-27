Prop. 27 sends revenue out of state, steals business from local tribes





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Prop. 27 would allow for sports betting and other competition online and on devices like smartphones and tablets. Well established online betting companies could potentially steal clientele and business from local casinos and the tribes that run them.

The new legislation would redirect a small percentage of the funds to small, non-gambling tribes, but most of the revenue would leave the state.

KUSI’s Hunter Sowards was joined by Chairman Daniel Salgado of the Cahuilla Band of Indians to talk about Prop. 27 and the issues it raises.