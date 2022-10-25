Prop 30: Why Newsom has turned against Dems. in favor of the wealthy

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – One of the propositions that will appear on the California ballot come Nov. 8 will be Prop 30.

This proposition aims to raise taxes on the wealthy in order to fund wildfire management and electric vehicle infrastructure.

It is a classic Democratic proposition: tax increase on the upper class in order to fund community goods. Gov. Gavin Newsom has turned on his own party in order to oppose the prop, likely because his voters and supporters comprise of both Leftists and the California elite.

KUSI’s Lauren Phinney was joined by Bill Magavern, policy director for the Coalition of Clean Air, to discuss why the proposition is necessary for the future of California air quality.