Proposed 259-unit apartment complex in Del Mar sparks controversy

DEL MAR (KUSI) – A new proposal called “Seaside Ridge” is sparking controversy among Del Mar residents. The proposal is for a new development that will bring 259 units to the beachside community, with 85 of them being rent-restricted.

The City of Del Mar votes for Democrats in large numbers, but it appears they do not want to live with the policies they support.

They vote for politicians who support building “affordable” housing units in all areas, but do not want it to be built in their neighborhood.

New state laws require a certain percentage of housing in every California city to be “affordable,” and at the moment, Del Mar does not have enough. Proponents say the “Seaside Ridge” proposal would allow Del Mar to be compliant with the state law.

Del Mar City Councilmember David Druker didn’t say whether or not he is in favor of the proposal, but says the plot of land is not even zoned for a multifamily development at this time.

Back in 2020, Del Mar residents voted down Measure G, which was the proposal to build a luxury hotel on this same property.

KUSI’s Hunter Sowards has all the details and reaction to this proposed development as it enters the very early stages of the process.

