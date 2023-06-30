Proposed bill AB 665 allows the removal of children age 12 and up from their parents’ home without a court order

SACRAMENTO (KUSI) – Earlier this week, Democrats in the California State Senate passed a controversial new bill that has a lot of parents outraged.

AB 665 allows the removal of children age 12 and up from their parents’ home without a court order. Joining us to discuss is Reform California’s Carl DeMaio, who is leading a campaign to block AB 665 from becoming law.

AB 665 is below: