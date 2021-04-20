Proposed California bill threatens the future of golf

SACRAMENTO (KUSI) – California Democrat Assemblymember Cristina Garcia (CA-58), introduced AB 672, which would rezone “certain sites used as a golf course to also allow for residential and open-space use in accordance with specified requirements.”

The Southern California Golf Association, says AB 672 is “the most damaging piece of legislation re golf to be filed in a generation.”

SCGA says the proposed legislation takes direct aim at California’s publicly owned golf courses (22% of the total), but will also jeopardize private clubs.

SB 672 proposes to facilitate the development of California’s municipal golf courses (22% of the total courses in the state) as “affordable” housing tracts by:

  • Removing them from the protections of the Public Park Preservation Act.
  • Providing an exemption to the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA).
  • Mandating a one-size-fits-all zoning element.
  • Singling golf as the ONLY open space/recreational activity for which these exemptions and facilitations apply, literally targeting them for development to the exclusion of all other open space/recreational activities.

SCGA concluded explaining, “this is one of those rare, speak up now or forever hold your peace moments.”

