Proposed California law would fine department stores for separating toys by gender

SACRAMENTO (KUSI) – A group of Democrat California lawmakers are considering a bill (AB 2826) that would fine department stores for separating children’s toys, clothing and other products by gender.

Proposed by Democrat California Assemblymember Evan Low, AB 2826 would “require a retail department store with 500 or more employees to maintain undivided areas of its sales floor where, if it sells childcare articles, children’s clothing, or toys, all childcare items, all clothing for children, or all toys, regardless of whether a particular item has traditionally been marketed for either girls or for boys, shall be displayed.”

Furthermore, the bill says, “Beginning on January 1, 2023, the bill would make a retail department store that fails to correct a violation of these provisions within 30 days of receiving written notice of the violation from the Attorney General liable for a civil penalty of $1,000, as provided.”

The complete bill can be read here.