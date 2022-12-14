Proposed cement plant in Barrio Logan now on hold

BARRIO LOGAN (KUSI) – A new cement plant is supposed to be built at the 10th Avenue Marine Terminal in Barrio Logan, but those who live nearby are not happy.

Locals held a protest to push back against the construction of the Mitsubishi Cement Corporation plant, as they fear air quality in the area will become worse than it already is.

The issue was set to come before Port of San Diego Commissioners, but Mitsubishi asked them to pull the agenda item to allow for more community conversation after the protests.

KUSI’s Matt Prichard has been following the story, and reports that the Mitsubishi Cement Plant plans are on hold as of Tuesday night.

