Proposed legislation to prohibit use of police K-9s fails in California State Assembly





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A bill banning K-9’s for apprehensions dies in the assembly after massive backlash from Law Enforcement. AB 742 needed approval from the state assembly by Friday, June 2nd.

Assembly Bill 742 would outlaw the use of K-9’s to apprehend dangerous criminals and would only allow them for detecting bombs and drugs. AB 742 was introduced by Assemblymember Corey Jackson earlier this year. In a preamble of the bill, Jackson states “The use of police canines has been a mainstay in this country’s dehumanizing, cruel, and violent abuse of Black Americans and people of color for centuries.”

Police have uniformly opposed the bill across California. KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon was joined by Police Chiefs from Chula Vista, Oceanside, Escondido, Coronado, El Cajon, National City, Carlsbad, and La Mesa on Good Morning San Diego. All the Chiefs who spoke with KUSI strongly oppose the bill and disagree with Assemblymember Corey Jackson.

Chula Vista Police Chief, Roxana Kennedy says, “The bill that’s in place would define out K-9’s as deadly force. Here in Chula Vista we’ve had K-9’s for over fifty years and never once has there been an incident where a K-9 has been used for someone that has lost their life.”

K-9 handler, Officer Alfonso Perdomo demonstrates how K-9’s are easily recalled and says, “without our dogs, there will be an increase of officer involved shootings.”

Oceanside Police Chief, Kendrick Sadler told KUSI, “We would see an increase in violent encounters between police and suspects” if K-9 aren’t able to be used to deter.

Coronado Police Chief, Chuck Kaye strongly opposes the bill as well. Chief Kaye says, “The K-9 is the perfect tool to help officers resolve situations safely and affectively.”