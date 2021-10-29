Proposed SANDAG plan will charge San Diegans for every mile traveled & increase sales tax





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The San Diego Association of Governments is updating its $160 billion transportation plan, with hopes of building more public transportation throughout the county.

But, the plan includes an extremely controversial measure that would charge San Diegans a set price for every mile they travel in California, a brand new mileage tax.

The tax fund more busses and trolleys in San Diego County, in the name of climate change.

The unelected Executive Director of SANDAG, Hasan Ikhrata, is a supporter of the plan, explaining that public transit should have been built in the area many decades ago.

Most local Democrats are in favor.

Supervisor Jim Desmond, El Cajon Mayor Bill Wells and Coronado Mayor Richard Bailey oppose the bill.

KUSI’s Dan Plante explains why San Diegans are so strongly opposed to this plan.

Plante explained that if this was really about “climate change,” SANDAG could buy every single San Diegan an electric car for only $1.2 billion.

But of course, SANDAG’s proposed plan isn’t about saving the climate, it’s about social engineering, and attempting to turn San Diego County into New York City. Plante explains that San Diego County is about the size of Connecticut, and getting around Connecticut and/or San Diego County on a bus isn’t a very plausible expectation.

Desmond slammed the plan, citing the enormous cost and the fact that it leaves out North County. Desmond asked on Twitter, “Why should residents of North County pay for something that they don’t use?”

El Cajon Mayor Bill Wells is also a strong opponent to the unpopular tax plan. Like most other Republicans, Wells believes hiking taxes on San Diegans is inappropriate.

There is a variety of new taxes and fees within this $163 billion transportation proposal, they are listed below:

Including a 1/2 cent sales tax hike beginning in 2024

An MTS tax for everyone who lives in an MTS area

A new fee for people who use rideshare apps like Uber and Lyft – $1.25/solo ride and $0.65 for shared ride.

Changing 819 lane miles of San Diego’s freeways into toll lanes.

A mileage tax, adding up to about 4.3 cents per mile.

This is the transit map SANDAG will be discussing at today's meeting. It doesn't even include North County, it just cuts off at Solona Beach. Why should residents of North County pay for something that they don't use? pic.twitter.com/G7Vg7qxlOy — Supervisor Jim Desmond (@jim_desmond) October 29, 2021

The meeting today at SANDAG is important as it will be an update and may show how they plan to “Track and Tax” every driver. But, the vote for this $160 billion boondoggle won’t be until December 10. — Supervisor Jim Desmond (@jim_desmond) October 29, 2021