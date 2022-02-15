Proposed tax hikes threaten Californians already struggling with high inflation

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Americans have been dealing with rising inflation, but now Californians may be soon worrying about new tax hikes being proposed by state and local politicians.

Carl DeMaio, Chairman of Reform California, radio host NewsRadio 600 KOGO (Southern California), and former San Diego city councilmember, joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes on “Good Evening San Diego” to discuss the tax hikes that were thwarted and the taxes that may still be passed.