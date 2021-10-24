Pros and cons of selling your home yourself

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Home prices and sales are rising across the Southern California housing market and San Diego is certainly no exception.

Brent Wilsey, President at Wilsey Asset Management, joined KUSI’s Jason Austell on Good Morning San Diego to discuss the pros and cons of selling your home yourself, as opposed to hiring a realtor to sell it for you.

Selling your own home is like a part-time job, Wilsey said.

But by selling it yourself, you can avoid the fees, he added.