Protecting San Diegians from price gouging during COVID-19 crisis

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego prosecutors at the city, state and federal levels announced joint efforts to combat hate crimes and predatory business practices by individuals or businesses during the coronavirus pandemic.

Local prosecutors and law enforcement agencies say they are responding to reports of discrimination and harassment against Asian Americans and immigrant populations related to COVID-19, as well as price gouging of products like food, hand sanitizer and protective masks.

San Diego City Attorney, Mara Elliot, spoke with Good Morning San Diego about what the City can do to protect consumers and businesses.

Elliot said, “if law enforcement notifies her office of people not complying with social distancing laws they will take if very seriously because of the health of each and everyone of us is on the line.”

To report any violations to the City Attorney’s office call 619-533-5618.