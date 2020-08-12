Protests continue in La Mesa after controversial arrest back in May

LA MESA (KUSI) – At 1 p.m., a group of community activists held a news conference to discuss their displeasure with what they say was a “vague statement” released by the La Mesa Police Department last week regarding LMPD Officer Matt Dages no longer being employed by the city of La Mesa.

The group also began protesting at 6 p.m. in front of the La Mesa Police Department.

Amaurie Johnson, the Black man at the center of the viral video of the controversial arrest by Dages at a La Mesa transit center in late May, will also be at the news conference.

The La Mesa City Council met at 6 p.m. to discuss adopting the resolution awarding a contract to Hillard Heintze, LLC to prepare an “After Action Report” and Policy Review in reference to the protest that occurred on May 30, 2020 and appropriating sufficient funds for the project.

The Council unanimously voted to approve that outside company to come do an independent investigation of the events that happened on May 30th.