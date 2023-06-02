Protests grow over Florida anti-immigration law

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – People across the state of Florida protested Governor DeSantis’ new anti-immigration legislation on Thursday.

Organizers called the protests “A Day Without Immigrants”, encouraging immigrant workers and businesses to stay home and stay closed.

The new law, which goes into effect July 1, is considered one of the toughest in the country. It will require businesses employing more than 25 people to use E-Verify, the Federal System that checks immigration status.

It would also require some hospitals to ask patients about their immigration status.