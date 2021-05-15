PROUD to Walk Kick-Off event on the USS Midway

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A new event is planned for Saturday aimed at building awareness and funds to help military members, veterans and their families experiencing financial hardship.

The Foundation created “PROUD to Walk” as a way to get Americans across the country to show their “Unwavering Devotion” to our San Diego area U.S. military members and their families who sacrifice so much to keep our Nation safe.

The event is held during National Military Appreciation Month to Salute all Military, Families across the San Diego Region.

The event kicks off aboard the USS Midway starting at 9 am with a patriotic program featuring live music, special attendees and guest speakers to include:

– U.S. Marine Corps retired Lieutenant General Terry Robling, Marine Corps Aviation Association Western District President

– U.S. Navy retired Master Chief Petty Officer Maurice Wilson, National Veteran Transition Services, President and Executive Director

– U.S. Navy retired Rear Admiral Len Hering, Senior, I Love Clean San Diego, Executive Director

– U.S. Navy veteran Barry White, San Diego Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society Director

The event will be Facebook Livestreamed on the Navy Marine Corps PROUD Foundation FB page.

After the program, around 10 am, event participants, will walk or run along the Embarcadero to show their support for our San Diego military community wearing blue shirts and carrying American flags.

Walkers across the country will participate over the 9-day event period from May 15 to May 23 and are encouraged to post their photos and videos using hashtag #proud2walk and #proudfoundation.