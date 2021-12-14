Providing holidays for Women Veterans and their families this holiday through donating

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On Good Morning San Diego, KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez talked with Jodie Grenier with Foundation for Women Warriors, where they are calling for help during the holiday season.

They are hosting their 2nd Annual Holiday Drive from now through December 15th, 2021 where they will collect new and unused children’s toys, clothes, and baby items for our Women veterans and their families.

This year, they are aiming to provide 100 veteran families with the holiday they so deserve.

Ways you can support:

Purchase items off their Holiday Amazon Wishlist

Make a monetary contribution to support the Holiday Drive

Fundraise to support our programs HERE

Volunteer to help with the gift distribution on December 18 th: Sign up HERE

For more information: https://foundationforwomenwarriors.org/event/holiday-drive/