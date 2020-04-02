Psychiatrist Rob Friedman explains how tele-health services are benefiting those in need

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The coronavirus pandemic has disrupted almost every aspect of our daily lives, including services for behavioral health.

But, one option for people in-need of assistance is tele-health.

Psychiatrist and Executive Director for “Psy-Care” Rob Friedman joined KUSI News by phone to explain why tele-health services are so beneficial to so many Americans.

For more information visit: www.psycare.org