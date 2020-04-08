Psychiatrist Sanjaya Sexena explains how to stay mentally healthy during lockdown and unemployment stress

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Thousands of Americans have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic, however the stressors of isolation and unemployment are also negatively impacting people’s mental health.

Many Americans struggled with staying mentally healthy prior to the pandemic, and now the lockdown is making it even more difficult.

Sanjaya Sexena, M.D. Psychiatrist with Rogers Behavioral Health office in Rancho Bernardo spoke to KUSI News via Skype to explain the importance of staying mentally healthy and what you can do during lockdown to be mentally fit.