Psychologist explains why the youth fear social isolation more than coronavirus





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – In recent weeks, the percentage of cases in people between 20 and 39 years old has been increasing compared to other age groups. Currently, they represent about 50% of the cases being reported.

San Diego County Health Officer Wilma Wooten said, “the surge in cases is occurring in these age groups because they are less likely to wear a face covering and maintain physical distance.”

The younger population is more likely to be hanging out with friends, participating in the protests, and visiting public places and businesses because the risk to them is extremely small. They would rather enjoy their life, than stay in for months because a disease that rarely impacts them is spreading.

Licensed Clinical Social Worker, Psychotherapist and consultant, Kim Eisenberg, discussed the youth’s behavior amid the pandemic on KUSI News.